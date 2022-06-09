Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar's film continues to struggle, mints Rs 52.25 crore

Samrat Prithviraj

The box office collection of Akshay Kumar's historical drama Prithviraj is struggling to sustain the momentum, and the film has collected around Rs 3 crores on Wednesday. The keenly-anticipated film opened with mixed responses from critics and the audience, and this has affected the film severely.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film collection till Wednesday and stated that the film will sum up the first week with Rs 55 crores. Taran tweeted, "#SamratPrithviraj continues to struggle... Biz at the national [multiplex] chains is dull... Eyes Rs 55.5 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: Rs 52.25 cr. #India biz.

#SamratPrithviraj continues to struggle... Biz at the national [multiplex] chains is dull... Eyes 55.5 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: 52.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Ry812wSXsb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2022

Prithviraj was released with Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Adivi Sesh's Major, and Haasan's film has taken the lead in the box office race. After Vikram, Major has been the audience choice, and the Adivi Sesh starrer has seen a stable movement of box office figures. Till now, Vikram has garnered Rs 170 crores worldwide. Whereas, Major has minted around Rs 7 crores from Hindi version itself.

#Vikram WW Box Office



Day 1 - ₹ 48.68 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 36.07 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 40.82 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 26.30 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 18.59 cr

Total - ₹ 170.46 cr



Continues to MINT money. June 8, 2022

#Major maintains a strong grip on weekdays... An upward trend in Weekend 2 is a must, which will also give a hint of its *lifetime biz*... Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 2.05 cr, Mon 85 lacs, Tue 83 lacs, Wed 78 lacs. Total: ₹ 7.12 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/JBQtgkeRnE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2022

Previosuly, Akshay Kumar stated, “Samrat Prithviraj is a very important film in my career. It is my legacy project because I’m getting to honour the legendary Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. I’m fortunate that I’m getting to bring his heroism and life on screen. I hope this film inspires many to lead their life with strong values and get the courage to stand up against any and every evil. Samrat Prithviraj, to me, is a rare project.”

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, director of the film, says, "We have always felt that a film like Samrat Prithviraj will make every Indian proud and I’m hopeful that this strong weekend will propel more and more people to come to the theatres and witness the life of India’s glorious historical hero Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on the big screen! We tried to create a visual spectacle befitting the heroics of the mighty king and I’m happy with how the start of the film has been at the box office." The film was released worldwide on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.