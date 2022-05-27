Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar's film undergoes name change after Karni Sena's objection

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar's upcoming epic drama Prithviraj has undergone a title change, and now it will be called Samrat Prithviraj. The makers took this major decision after facing an objection from Karni Sena over the film's original title. The production house Yash Raj Films confirmed the title change with a letter that was drafted in the response to Sena's objection. In the letter, the production house has mentioned that they don't want to insult the mighty emperor, and they want to cherish and celebrate the bravery of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

The letter stated, "We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the film, and assure you that we did not, and do not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s), or disrespect the late king warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements and contributions to our nation's history through this film. As per the multiple rounds of discussion between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to "Samrat Prithviraj."

Here's the letter confirming the title change

For the unversed, earlier in February, The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Central government, whether the Censor Board has granted a certificate for the release of the movie `Prithviraj`. As per the reports of IANS, the court order came on Thursday on public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on the release of the film.

A bench comprising Justice A.R. Masoodi and Justice N.K. Jauhri passed the order on the PIL moved by Karni Sena`s vice president Sangeeta Singh. The petition sought a ban on the release of the movie, alleging it was presenting a `wrong and vulgar` picture of Prithviraj, a Hindu emperor, and hence it hurt sentiments. The petitioner said the preview of the movie itself shows that it is controversial. `Prithviraj` is an Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi film. Samrat Prithviraj will release on June 3.