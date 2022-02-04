Search icon
Karni Sena seeks BAN on Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj'- Know why

According to Karni Sena, the Akshay Kumar's upcoming period-drama depicts 'wrong' picture of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 04, 2022, 04:19 PM IST

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Central government, whether the Censor Board has granted a certificate for the release of the movie `Prithviraj`. As per the reports of IANS, the court order came on Thursday on public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on the release of the film. The court has fixed the case for hearing in the week commencing February 21.

A bench comprising Justice A.R. Masoodi and Justice N.K. Jauhri passed the order on the PIL moved by Karni Sena`s vice president Sangeeta Singh. The petition sought a ban on the release of the movie, alleging it was presenting a `wrong and vulgar` picture of Prithviraj, a Hindu emperor, and hence it hurt sentiments. The petitioner said the preview of the movie itself shows that it is controversial. `Prithviraj` is an Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi film. 

This is the second time that Karni Sena is opposing the release of a film. In 2017, the Karni Sena had mounted a strong protest against `Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Deepika Padukone. The nationwide protests forced a delay in the film`s release and also made the makers change the title to `Padmavat` from `Padmavati`.

 

