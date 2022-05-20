Prithviraj star Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Hindi-South language row, says 'humara bedagark hua...'

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is geared up with historic drama Prithviraj has shared his views on the ongoing Hindi vs South debate. Kumar has agreed with the fact that Bollywood is having a dry spell, as compared to regional blockbusters, and he has crossed his fingers, hoping things would change for good, and every film would work at the box office.

When it comes to the burning debate of Bollywood vs South cinema Akshay Kumar said that he doesn't resonate with the word 'pan-India,' and said, "I hope every film works, it is important for the Hindi film industry. I'm keeping my fingers crossed, as I don't know what will happen, and this word pan-India, yeh meri samaj ke bahar hai." Kumar further continued his view on language debate and said, "See, I don't believe in this divide. I hate it when someone says, 'South industry and North industry.' We are all one industry. That's what I believe. I think we should even stop asking this question."

The actor even asserted that we haven't learnt from our history, and Britishers also took an advantage of dividing people on the basis of religion and language. "It is important to understand... this is how we had tough times... humara bedagark hua tha jab Britishers aa ke bolte the ki 'yeh-yeh hai aur woh-woh.' They divided us and we have never learnt from it. We still do not understand this part. The day we will start understanding that we are one, things will become better."

Kumar even added that this debate has become a big circle that has to be stopped. "Why can't we call ourselves one industry, and why we need to divide it by calling 'North or Hindi'? Phir woh language ki baat karenge, and then there will be a debate out of it. Hum sab ki language aachi hai. We all are talking in our mother tongue, and it's beautiful. There is no need in making an issue out of it." Prithviraj will hit cinemas on June 3.