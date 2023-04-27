Search icon
Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan holds well, estimated to collect Rs 5 crore on day 6

The first Wednesday collections of the Salman Khan-starrer will take the total collections of the film to around Rs 88 crore net mark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan’s most-awaited and anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Daggubati Venkatesh along with Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam in prominent roles, finally hit the theatres on April 21.

On day 1, the film earned Rs 15.81 crore. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made a miraculous recovery, jumping almost 63% on day 2, earning Rs 25.75 crore. On day 5, the film saw a drop and earned Rs 7 crore. Now, on day 6, the film is expected to see another drop as early estimates suggest the Salman Khan-starrer will earn Rs 5 crore on Wednesday.

As per sacnilk.com, the first Wednesday collections will take the total collections of the film to around Rs 88 crore net mark.

Meanwhile, ahead of the prestigious award ceremony Filmfare Awards, Salman dropped a picture from the grand set of the event. Dressed in a grey casual t-shirt and blue jeans, Salman looked super cool. Sharing his excitement about the event, he wrote, "Nobody knows what tomorrow holds.... Not true in this case as it`s Filmfare Awards tomorrow.. bas ache se ho jaaye, duo karo kyunki duaaon me hai bada dam. Vande Mataram. (Hope all goes well. Please pray as there is a lot of power in prayers.)"

Salman will host the latest edition of the Filmfare Awards with actor Maniesh Paul. Actor Vicky Kaushal will perform at the event. Recently, he shared a few pictures of himself in which he can be seen busy preparing for his dance performance. Sharing the post, Vicky Kaushal captioned the images as "Final checks. See you tomorrow" and tagged Filmfare`s official Instagram profile.

Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez are also expected to showcase their dancing skills at the award show. Earlier, Salman Khan took to social media and gave special advice to all his fans. Sharing a photo of himself, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor asked his fans to not chill but work harder. (With inputs from ANI)

Read|Abdu Rozik attends MC Stan's concert in Dubai, gifts him 'rare eternal' rose amid their major fallout

 

 

