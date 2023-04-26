Search icon
Abdu Rozik attends MC Stan's concert in Dubai, gifts him 'rare eternal' rose amid their major fallout

MC Stan hasn't shared any posts with his fellow Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, and thus, it is unclear if he has decided to reunite with the latter or not.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

Abdu Rozik attends MC Stan's concert in Dubai, gifts him 'rare eternal' rose amid their major fallout
Abdu Rozik-MC Stan/Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 contestants Abdu Rozik and MC Stan, who were a part of the 'mandali' inside the house, have been involved in a major feud with each other recently. Amid their fallout, the Tajikistan-born singer Rozik attended the rapper Stan's concert in Dubai last night on April 25.

In his attempt to bury the hatchet between the two, Abdu even gifted a rare eternal UAE rose to the Bigg Boss 16 winner as he took to his Instagram, shared a picture with his gift, and wrote, "Rare eternal rose that never dies symbolises long life, love and brotherhood", tagging MC Stan. He even took to his Instagram Stories last night and shared a few glimpses of the rapper's performance from his concert.

Talking to ETimes about extending his hand of friendship to MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, who was one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 16, said, "I thought this flower was such a beautiful way to give a message as it symbolises long life, friendship and love with the petals in the natural colours of the UAE flag."

"Peace and tolerance has its own ministry in the UAE and I really loved to give this rare rose to MC stan as I feel this rose perfectly explained my love for him. Sometimes being in public is a hard job as we get more love and we get more hate so it’s important that we ourselves promote being kind to each other and try to be a good example to others", he added.

MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi, who defeated Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot in the Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale, hasn't yet shared any photo or video with Abdu Rozik. Thus, it is unclear if he has decided to reunite with Abdu Rozik.

READ | AR Rahman asks wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil, not Hindi at award show; viral video divides internet - Watch

