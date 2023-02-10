Meet Bigg Boss 16 finalist and popular rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi, who once wanted to leave the show midway

MC Stan/Instagram

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, which has been hosted by Salman Khan, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar during its entire run, is heading toward its Grand Finale on February 12. Five contestants named Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan are fighting among themselves to lift the trophy.

As we are just a couple of days ahead of the show's finale, we take a look at MC Stan and his journey inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. MC Stan is a popular rapper, whose real name is Altaf Tadavi or Altaf Shaikh. Raised in Pune, Maharashtra, he earned fame in the Indian rapping scene after Wata, his rap battle video with Emiway Bantai, went viral on YouTube.

Stan started singing qawwalis at the age of 12 and was soon introduced to the American hip-hop sensation Eminem. After Eminem released his single titled Stan and his fans started calling themselves Stan, Altaf Shaikh also chose the name MC Stan for himself. The word 'stan' is now a synonym for overzealous or obsessed fans of a celebrity.

The rapper has released two albums titled Insaan and Tadipaar and has collaborated with other famous artists such as Raftaar and Seedhe Maut among others. MC Stan also led the first-ever rap show held inside the Bigg Boss house in the show's history, along with the guest rappers Ikka and Seedhe Maut.

In his entire Bigg Boss 16 journey, MC Stan stayed true and loyal to his friends which included Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, and Shiv Thakare. At times, he even remained a lone warrior inside the show and wanted to make a voluntary exit as he couldn't handle the game's pressure. But it was Salman Khan and his friends who motivated him to stay and now, MC Stan has reached the Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale.



READ | Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks silence on her father calling Tina Datta 'kamini', says 'if her mom...'