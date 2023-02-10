Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Bigg Boss 16: Ahead of Grand Finale, Rohit Shetty makes smashing entrance to announce Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

As Bigg Boss will come to an end, Rohit Shetty will take charge of entertaining the audience at weekends with his team of daredevils

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Ahead of Grand Finale, Rohit Shetty makes smashing entrance to announce Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Rohit Shetty in Bigg Boss 16

As Bigg Boss 16 is reaching its end, Colors have dropped a major hint about their upcoming stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Today, KKK host and director Rohit Shetty will be seen entering the house. And probably, he might choose one among the Top 5 as a contestant on his upcoming show. 

Here's the promo

The Top 5 contestants are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys
Prajakta Koli aka 'Mostly Sane' features on Cadbury billboard, know her dad's emotional connection to it
From Gare Du Nord in Paris to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, a look at world's most beautiful train stations
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.