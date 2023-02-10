Bigg Boss 16: Ahead of Grand Finale, Rohit Shetty makes smashing entrance to announce Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rohit Shetty in Bigg Boss 16

As Bigg Boss 16 is reaching its end, Colors have dropped a major hint about their upcoming stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Today, KKK host and director Rohit Shetty will be seen entering the house. And probably, he might choose one among the Top 5 as a contestant on his upcoming show.

The Top 5 contestants are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot.