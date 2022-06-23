Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair reacts to trolls, says 'even Amitabh Bachchan...' | Exclusive

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair has made a mark for herself in television. She is still known as little Phulwa or Pankti Sharma of Tu Aashiqui. Later on, the actress also became a top social media influencer. Her Instagram and other handles prove her crazy fan following. Jannat has created such an impact on digital, that many of her followers are unaware of the fact that she's also an actress. Well, we are not claiming it, but the actress herself confirmed this strange fact with us.

While speaking to DNA India exclusively, Jannat shared that she never planned to become an influencer, and some people don't know about her acting career. "Logo ko yehi lagta hai ki main influencer hoon, unhe yeh pata bhi nahi ki main ek actor bhi hoon (laughs). But jo bhi hua, it happened for the best, and I love the attention, the support people showered on me." Jannat continued, "This was never decided or planned, it just happened, and we went with the flow."

Zubair also shared her views on trolling, and how she tackles naysayers, and trollers. "What I have realised is that this hate, these negative responses is a part of social media. Indirectly, it has become a part of my job now. This is because no matter how much you try, there will always be a certain section of people who will not like you." Jannat continued, "Not everyone likes Shah Rukh Khan, not everyone likes Amitabh Bachchan... Even they are trolled, unko bhi hate aata hai. Woh bhi bechare in sab se guzarte hai. Toh main kya hoon."

Jannat strongly believes, "Everyone is entitled to their opinions, and it's okay if they troll, show their discontent, or hate you. As an entertainer, it's our job to keep them entertained, and keep moving forward." Jannat Zubair will be seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 with other celebs like Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Mr Faizu, Aneri Vajani, Rubina Dilaik and others. KKK 12 will go on-air from July 2 on Colors.