Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks silence on her father calling Tina Datta 'kamini', says 'if her mom...'

Bigg Boss 16 is heading toward its Grand Finale this weekend. One of the biggest talking points this season was the love triangle between Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta. While the two ladies have been eliminated from the house, Shalin is among the top five finalists along with MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam.

In November, Sumbul's father Touqeer Hasan Khan said that he was in a critical condition and hence, was allowed to talk to his daughter over a phone call in the confession room. Over the phone, he said, "Maloom hai log kitni gaaliyan de rahe hain mujhe ki apni beti ka tamasha bana dia (Do you know how people are calling me names, telling me that I have made a spectacle of my daughter)". He even called Tina and Shalin 'kamine log' and asked her daughter to show them their 'aukaat' on national television. Later, that clip was shown to the rest of the contestants leading to huge fights inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Now, in a recent interview, the Imlie actress has finally broken the silence on this stating that whatever her father said was 'in the heat of the moment'. Talking to News18, Sumbul said, "Sometimes when we are angry, we end up saying wrong things which otherwise we don’t mean at all. This can happen to anyone. I think it is quite understandable that a parent who is not able to do anything since he is not in the show, said certain things in heat of the moment. For me, it is completely understandable. I told Tina about the same. I told her that if her mom would have said something similar to me, it would not be wrong, too."

Bigg Boss 16 will air its Grand Finale on Sunday, February 12 on Colors TV and Voot app.



