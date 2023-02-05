Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: After eviction, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets grand welcome at home, father poses proudly with actress

After spending 126 days in the Bigg Boss house, Sumbul got a grand welcome from her family at her home.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: After eviction, Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets grand welcome at home, father poses proudly with actress
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

After taking an exit from Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer Khan got a grand welcome at her house. The Imlie star got evicted after spending 126 days in the reality show. She was nominated with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan, and she got evicted on the basis of lesser audience votes. 

A few hours after her eviction was announced, photos of Sumbul getting pampered and love from her family went viral in no time. In a series of photos, Sumbul was captured celebrating her return. In one of the photos, she was holding a bouquet, given by her family. In another photo, proud papa Sr Touqeer Khan was holding two of her daughters by her side. In the third photo, Sumbul was lifted by her sister, leaving the former surprised. Even Sumbul's house was decked up with lights with the neon light of Bigg Boss Queen Sumbul. 

Here's the photo

The team account of Sumbul shared the photos, and wrote, "Speechless... Writing this note of gratitude to all of my people has brought tears to my eyes. I went inside the house, leaving my family behind, but I am coming out and seeing that my family has grown larger."

Watch video interview of Sumbul after Bigg Boss 16

The post continued, "It was a journey that I had never imagined, & it turned out to be the best experience ever. Without your help and the support of my friends & family, this adventure would not have been possible. I'll make sure to mention it and strive even harder to make you all proud." The post concluded by saying, "with the experience I've gained. My Big boss journey ends here; but, my actual journey will begin today. With your support and love, I am sure I will achieve beyond any trophies bcos ur love isn't less than any victory for me. Thank U to every1 for their selfless support. Your Sumbul. Haq Se Mandali." 

After Sumbul's eviction, the final Top 6 contestants include Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. 

