Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan estimated to earn Rs 3.50 crore on day 7, to soon enter Rs 100 crore club

Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

One of the most anticipated films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Daggubati Venkatesh along with Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam in prominent roles, is all set to enter Rs 100 crore club.

As per sacnilk.com, the film will earn around Rs 90 crore on day 7 (Thursday). The early estimates suggest that the film is likely to earn Rs 3.50 crore on day 7. On day 1, the film earned Rs 15.81 crore. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made a miraculous recovery, jumping almost 63% on day 2, earning Rs 25.75 crore. On day 5, the film saw a drop and earned Rs 7 crore. On day 6, the film earned Rs 5 crore on Wednesday.

In an exclusive chat with DNA prior to the film’s release, Pooja opened up about her role, playing a Telugu girl, and being Salman Khan’s heroine. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman, one of the biggest stars of the country. As a mass action film, it rests largely on the shoulders of the hero. Talking about how she ensured her role was important to the film and not incidental, Pooja says, “The character Bhagyalakshmi is so integral to the film in terms of why Salman sir is doing what he is. She is the jaan (life) of the film. It’s really an honour to have an integral part in a film like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. At the end of the day, it is a Salman Khan film. You know that it will reach the masses and I have such a beautiful role in it, for which I am thankful to Salman sir.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Read|Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release highlights: First reviews positive, fans react to Satish Kaushik's appearance