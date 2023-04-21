Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release highlights: First reviews positive, fans react to Satish Kaushik's appearance

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, is releasing in theatres on April 21. Highlights from the big day:

Salman Khan is back on the big screen for Eid with his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The action entertainer releases in theatres today (April 21), one day before Eid-ul-Fitr. The multistarrer, directed by Farhad Samji, is the megastar’s first big release as lead in over two years. Here are all the live updates from the big release day of one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of the year.

As per trade sources, the film has one of the widest release for any Bollywood film ever, with 16000 shows spread over 4500 screens in India alone. Globally, the film is releasing in over 6000 screens, making it a wide release. The first shows have already begun in most cities.

First reactions from theatres have begun to appear on social media with fans calling the Salman film a 'blockbuster'. There has been special praise for Salman's screen presence in the film. Read DNA's review of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan here

The morning shows of the film have opened to just over 10% occupancy, which is not a big number but not too low considering the film's wide release as well. Occupancy is expected to grow as the day and weekend progresses.

We will see #SatishKaushik sir for the last time in this movie #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan , This role perfectly situated him pic.twitter.com/RMX5EJfxSJ — (@ThatWittyGuy) April 21, 2023

Fans have also reacted to the posthumous appearance of actor Satish Kaushik, who plays a supporting role in the film. The actor passed away last month in Delhi and this is the first film featuring him to be released since. Many fans said they got emotional watching him on screen.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.