Entertainment

Made in just Rs 8 crore, this film broke Sholay's box office record, was in theatres 20 years after release, not DDLJ

This Tamil film is in theatres 20 years after release, breaking a long-standing box office record that belonged to Sholay

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 01:57 PM IST

Thalapathy Vijay in Ghilli
The concept of re-releasing popular films of the past may not be prevalent in Bollywood but down south, it is a big trend and has been for years. The biggest hits of superstars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, and Ravi Teja have seen re-releases in theatres over the years, often to celebrate 10 or 20-year anniversaries. One such occasion happened earlier this month (April 2024) as Thalapathy Vijay’s 2004 hit Ghilli re-released in theatres. And upon its re-release the film broke all box office records.

How Ghilli surpassed Sholay at the box office

Ghilli, which stars the evergreen pair of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, was originally released in 2004. It re-released in select theatres across Tamil Nadu and a few other territories on April 20, 2024 to mark 20 years of the film’s release. In the nine days since, Ghilli has grossed over Rs 20 crore at the box office, as per a Sacnilk report. The film grossed Rs 14.50 crore in its first week of re-release and added a more-than-healthy Rs 5.50 crore during the second weekend. Not only did Ghilli outdo all new releases but also broke all-time re-release records. Before this, Sholay had been the highest-grossing re-released Indian film, earning Rs 13 crore in its 2013 release in 3D. James Cameron’s Avatar had minted Rs 18 crore in India when it was released for a second time back in 2012. Ghilli has soared past these figures and looks to add a few more crores to its kitty before it ends its runs the following week.


Vijay and Trisha in Ghilli

All about Ghilli

 

Ghilli, directed by Dharani, starred Vijay and Trisha, alongside Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, Nagendra Prasad, Ponnambalam and Pandu. The film was a remake of the 2003 Telugu hit Okkadu and like the original, had been a huge hit. Ghilli had collected Rs 50 crore worldwide in its initial run, becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2004. Incidentally, Okkadu was remade six other times – as Ajay in Kannada in 2006, as Jor in Bengali in 2008, as Bolona Kubul in Bangladeshi Bengali in 2009, as Tevar in Hindi in 2015, as Mate Aanidela Lakhe Phaguna in Odia in 2008, and as Kabaddi in Sinhala in 2021.

