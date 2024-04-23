Twitter
This film released 20 years ago, is still highest grossing film this week, beat Maidaan, LSD 2 at box office; here's how

2024 has not been as magnificent for Indian cinema as the previous two years, at least as far as the box office is concerned. Almost four months into the year, not one film has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark worldwide, let alone the Rs 1000-crore barrier. In fact, this week, the highest-grossing film in India was one that originally released back in 2004.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

Vijay and Trisha in Ghilli
The re-release that beat Maidaan, LSD 2 at box office

Tamil film Ghilli re-released in theatres this Friday. The Dharani directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, and Ashish Vidyarthi in supporting roles. A remake of Telugu hit Okkadu, the film re-released across Tamil Nadu and in select theatres outside. Ghilli earned Rs 10 crore worldwide on the day of its re-release. Even as its collections dropped after the first day, it has still managed to gross Rs 15 crore worldwide in its second run. None of the newer releases – Maidaan, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, and Bade Miyan Chote Miya – managed to touch this figure over these days.

Ghilli’s original blockbuster run at the box office

Ghilli was one of the films that catapulted Vijay to superstardom, was released in April 2004. It was the story of a kabaddi player, who protects a stranger being chased by a gangster. The film was a smash hit, crossing the Rs 50-crore mark, a rarity for Tamil films in those days. It remained Vijay’s biggest hit for years. The actor had been a known name and face in the industry but after Ghilli, he became a box office phenomenon. The film was remade in Hindi as Tevar in 2015, which starred Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manoj Bajpayee.

