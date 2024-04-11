Thalapathy Vijay announces release date of The Greatest of All Time with new poster, fans say 'GOAT for a reason'

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and headlined by Thalapathy Vijay, The Greatest of All Time will release in cinemas on September 5.

The Greatest of All Time new poster with release date/Vijay Instagram

The release date for Thalapathy Vijay’s most-awaited film, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) has been locked. On the occasion of Eid, the makers announced that the film will hit the theatres on September 5, 2024.

Taking to X, the production house AGS Entertainment wrote, "Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir please blow the whistle!! #TheGreatestOfAllTime will arrive on 5th Sept 2024! Keeping the #GOAT updates coming!!".

Vijay also dropped the new poster with the release date on his social media handles. In the poster, he can be seen donning a salt and pepper look. A city’s skyline can be seen in the background and the poster simply reads, "December Fifth," announcing the film’s release.

Several fans heaped praise on Vijay's latest look from The Greatest of All Time. One of them wrote, "GOAT for a reason", and another added, "#TheGreatestOfAllTime is releasing for the Vinayakar Chathurthi weekend. September 5 (Thursday) - September (Sunday) - A record weekend opening guaranteed."

Produced by AGS Entertainment, GOAT is produced on a massive budget by AGS Entertainment by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Venkat Raajen.

Venkat Prabhu has directed the film. GOAT is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj.

Reportedly, Vijay will be seen playing play dual roles in the film. He was last seen in the hit action drama Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. (With inputs from ANI)

READ | Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.