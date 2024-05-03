Twitter
Meet actor who worked with SRK, Deepika, Akshay Kumar, divorced wife of 20 years, became a father at 50, girlfriend is..

In his career of over 23 years, Arjun Rampal has worked in over 40 films. His debut film was a super flop but his breakthrough came in the year 2002 when Arjun Rampal starred in 'Aankhen', which proved to be a commercial hit.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 03, 2024, 02:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Many actors have been part of the film industry for many years but they have managed to be in the news more for their personal life than their professional achievements. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who started his career with modelling, then dabbled into acting, and worked with superstars but despite all the success, he always grabbed headlines for his personal life and relationships. 

We are talking about none other than Arjun Rampal who made his acting debut in 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat' (2001) opposite Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, and Kirti Reddy. Arjun Rampal graduated with a degree in economics with honours from Hindu College, Delhi, and later went on to become a model.

In his career of over 23 years, Arjun Rampal has worked in over 40 films. His debut film was a super flop but his breakthrough came in the year 2002 when Arjun Rampal starred in 'Aankhen', which proved to be a commercial hit. Some of Arjun Rampal's other super hit films include 'Don', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Housefull', 'Raajneeti', 'Ra.One', 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Nail Polish'. 

Arjun Rampal has so far worked with many superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif, among others, but, he always remained in the news for his divorce from former model Mehr Jesia and his relationship now with Gabriella Demetriades. 

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia were the IT couple of Bollywood in the early 2000s. The couple tied the knot in 1998. They have two daughters -Mahikaa and Myra. Both Arjun and Mehr always looked happy and in love, however, after 20 years of marriage, in 2018, they announced their separation in a joint statement. They were granted a divorce in November 2019. 

In April 2019, a few months before the couple's divorce was granted, Arjun Rampal announced that his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, was pregnant with their first child. Their son Arik was born in July 2019 and their second child, a boy, was born in July 2023. Arjun Rampal welcomed his second child at the age of 50. 

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer 2022 film 'Dhaakad'. His estimated net worth is over Rs 100 crore. 

