Man with sword arrested after attacking people in east London

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on 4th death anniversary, shares unseen photos: 'Life can never be...'

Made in just Rs 8 crore, this film broke Sholay's box office record, was in theatres 20 years after release, not DDLJ

Watch: Bobby Deol tears up as Sunny Deol talks about struggles, successes in Bollywood on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Bollywood

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on 4th death anniversary, shares unseen photos: 'Life can never be...'

On Rishi Kapoor's fourth death anniversary today, his family members and friends from the industry took to social media to share pictures from the precious moments spent with him.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 03:02 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away four years back but he continues to live among his fans through his work and his 'Khullam Khulla' life stories.

On his fourth death anniversary today, his family members and friends from the industry took to social media to share pictures from the precious moments spent with him.

Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable picture with him and captioned it as, "4 years (flower emoji) for us life can never be the same without you (red heart emoji)."

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima dropped a picture from her childhood days. In the adorable image, the young Rishi Kapoor could be seen striking a pose with little Riddhima. " Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. #forever #missyousomuch," she captioned the post.

Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law and Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni shared a fam-jam picture featuring himself with Krishna Kapoor, Rishi, Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima. "Thank you for all the memories. We miss you," he wrote.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a monochrome picture with Rishi Kapoor, who's fondly called Chintu. "Chintu you are always with us," Rakesh Roshan wrote on Instagram. Rishi died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

He worked in many films including Bobby, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Chandni, Henna, Saagar, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba, Kapoor & Sons, Mulk and 102 Not Out among many others. He was last seen in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. He died midway through the shoot of the film. Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes and finished filming his remaining scenes. (With inputs from ANI)

