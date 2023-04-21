Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review: Salman Khan's stardom drives this mass entertainer in his perfect Eidi to fans

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Director: Farhad Samji

Cast: Salman Khan, Daggubati Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and others

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

After a gap of four years, Salman Khan brings a family entertainer on Eid, and he delivers what he promised, a paisa-wasool Eidi. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan isn't Salman Khan's best work, but the movie is the perfect festive release. If you missed marking Eid with a mandatory watch of Salman’s latest release, and if you love watching Salman beat an army of baddies to a pulp, KKBKKJ is what you have been waiting for. Salman Khan returns with the perfect Eidi for his hardcore fans.

A single, tough guy with a tender heart, Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) dedicates his life to his three brothers, Luv (Siddharth Nigam), Ishq (Raghav Juyal), and Moh (Jassie Gill). But Bhagyalaxmi (Pooja Hegde) enters his life, and Bhaijaan gets a new purpose. A man, who decided to stay away from love, now aims to protect her from all the evils. What follows is a whole lot of entertainment, action, and vintage Salman stuff on screen.

The movie belongs to Salman Khan, and everything else is secondary. The storyline is simple and it reminds you of Ajith Kumar's Veeram. However, you might notice similarities with others films like Satta Pe Satta, or Hulchul as well. But these are mere similarities, and the film stands on its own merits. Also, KKBKKJ isn't a scene-to-scene remake of Veeram. Although both films do share a similar theme.

The film is loaded with ‘seeti-maar’ moments. Salman's massy entry is bound to be praised by his fans with copious seeties and taalis. A fight sequence in a metro train, followed by a major interval twist may leave a few viewers stunned. And of course, his shirtless scene during the climax will turn the theatre into a stadium.

In terms of performances, KKBKKJ is a true-blue Salman Khan film. This is something his fans have expected of him for many years. Apart from Salman, Telugu star Daggubati Venkatesh steals the show. Although his character, Annayya Gundamaneni appears only in the second half of the film, he shines in every sequence and stands out even when he is sharing screen space with Khan. Pooja Hegde looks naturally cute and lovable as Bhagyalaxmi. Pooja and Salman do have likable chemistry, and they complement each other, especially in songs like Naiyo Lagda, Billi Billi, and Jee Rahe The Hum. Apart from the trio, Jagapathi Babu leaves an impressive mark as an arrogant, selfish, and ruthless baddie.

The three brothers, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill were okay, as the film had a limited scope for their characters to grow. Sadly, the love interests of the trio, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar don't create much of an impact. Late veteran actor Satish Kaushik does manage to evoke a couple of laughs, but his two co-stars, Tej Sapru and Aasif Sheikh are forgettable. Boxing champion Vijender Singh is also one of the baddies of the film. But he disappoints with his unimpressive screen presence and shiftless dialogue delivery. He does look like a miscast. The only time he looks convincing is at the climax when he overpowers Salman with his punches. The talented Abhimanyu Singh looks underutilised and wasted in the film.

KKBKKJ has decent music, and the eight songs are well-placed. Billi Billi, Yentamma, and Balle Balle look visually appealing, and it best enjoyed on the big screen. Director Farhad Samji manages to utilise Salman Khan's larger-than-life persona and present the actor as per his fans' expectations. Anal Arsu's action is the best part of the film. The film peaks during fight sequences. The hand-to-hand combat scene inside the metro train is one of the best sequences in recent Salman Khan's films.

Salman Khan, Ram Charan, and Daggubati Venkatesh in the song Yentamma (Source: Twitter)

But there are drawbacks too. KKBKKJ suffers from weak writing and forgettable dialogue. Hardly, a few lines of Salman stay with you after the film. The film has an entertaining first half. But the second half is dampened by excessive melodrama. After a 10-15 minute drop, the film quickly picks up the pace and it ends with a bang.

Overall, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a treat for Salman Khan fans and an entertaining family entertainer for moviegoers. There has been a tendency to be too harsh on Hindi entertainers of late, surprisingly when audiences enjoy similar content from regional cinema. Kisi K Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan falls in the same bracket, one that entertains and tries to make up for its flaws with packaging and star power.