Business

Business

Meet man, leading Azim Premji’s Rs 242000 crore firm, may get annual salary of up to Rs 580000000…

Srini joined Wipro in 1992, Srini has held numerous leadership roles, including President of Wipro’s Consumer Business Unit and Global Head of Business Application Services

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 02:54 PM IST

Srini Pallia
Azim Premji is one of the most celebrated billionaires in India. Often referred to as India’s most generous man, Azim Premji is credited for taking Wipro to new heights. For those who are unaware, Wipro is one of the biggest IT companies in India with a market cap of more than Rs 242000 crore. Azim Premji’s Wipro Limited recently appointed Srini Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD). Now, as per a report by the Economic Times, Srini Pallia may get up to Rs 580000000 for the first two years at the job.

Srini holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering, and a master’s in management studies from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He graduated from Harvard Business School’s Leading Global Businesses executive program, and the Advanced Leadership Program at McGill Executive Institute.

An avid hiker, Srini lives in New Jersey with his family. Having joined Wipro in 1992, Srini has held numerous leadership roles, including President of Wipro’s Consumer Business Unit and Global Head of Business Application Services. Most recently, he served as the CEO for Americas 1, Wipro’s largest and fastest-growing market. In this role, Srini led a wide range of industry sectors and was responsible for establishing their vision, as well as shaping and implementing growth strategies.

