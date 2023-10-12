Headlines

'There is a lot of moral policing': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to receiving social media hate, says 'it made me feel...'

Shahid Kapoor has this to say about playing Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in their biopics: ‘They would maybe want…’

Virat Kohli passes best fielder medal to Shardul Thakur after his brilliant catch in IND vs AFG match

Amazon Great Indian Festival: up to 50% discount on tablets from Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video trailer: Nimrat Kaur investigates Radhika Madan's mysterious death in crime thriller

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

IND vs PAK: Indian cricketers who may play against Pakistan for first time in ODI World Cup

6 Natural ways to combat period cramps

Batters with most runs in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Bollywood

Saba Azad brutally trolled for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk, netizens say ‘embarrassed for Hrithik Roshan…’

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, actress Saba Azad brutally trolled for dancing during the ramp walk.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend and actress Saba Azad was recently seen attending the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. On Tuesday, she opened the ramp alongside Karisma Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and other models for the clothing label Raw Mango. However, on day 2, while performing with her bandmate, the actress started dancing and her video went viral, leaving the internet in splits. 

On Wednesday, Saba Azad was seen performing with Madboy/Mink bandmate Imaad Shah for Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini. The actress was seen dancing on the ramp and her video went viral on social media. The actress got brutally trolled for her ‘weird’ dance moves on the ramp and netizens called her a ‘crime’ and some thought that she was drunk.

Sharing the video on Reddit, a user wrote, “What is happening? In Video: Saba Azad.” Netizens trolled the actress for her ‘weird’ dance moves. One of the comments wrote, “she is dancing like Hrithik Roshan in Koi Mil Gaya.” Another wrote, “kangana to hrithik : "roshan ji ye dhundhi aapne meri jagah, ye joker, ye gawar, kamsekam meri izzat ka khyal kiya hota.” Another comment read, “when you want to create an impression but end up in depression.” Another wrote, “she is kinda weird.” Another wrote, “Hrithik has a type or a thing when it comes to dating.” Another wrote, “Third-hand embarrassment, embarrassed for Hrithik too.” Another wrote, “This was so embarrassing to watch.” 

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other for a long time now and are often seen going for vacations together, film parties, family functions, events as well as lunch and dinner outings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba Azad is currently seen in the web series Who's Your Gynac? That explores the journey of Dr. Vidhushi Kothari, played by Saba, who is a 28-year-old optimistic OB-GYN struggles with her personal and professional problems while solving clinical cases that come her way. Helmed by Himali Shah, the series also stars Karishma Singh, Kunal Thakur, Ankita Sehgal, Pavneet Singh Bagga, and others in key roles.

Read Saba Azad feels like s**t on receving hate due to her relationship with Hrithik Roshan: 'I am not made of stone'

