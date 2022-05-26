Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh team up for new project after Simmba, Sooryavanshi, Cirkus

Rohit Shetty-Ranveer Singh

The blockbuster duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are teaming again for an interesting project, following their previous cooperation with Sooryavanshi and their much-anticipated flick Cirkus. Sooryavanshi, which was a powerhouse of a cast included the trio Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh along Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The action-packed thriller was enjoyed by the audience crossing Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

According to the reports of ANI, the duo took to their social media accounts, on Thursday, to share a sneak peek of their forthcoming commercial masala entertainer, which sparked excitement among their fans. Both of them have launched a number of large-scale initiatives. This time it is no exception. The action appears high-octane in the behind-the-scenes video, with Rohit Shetty-style, automobiles flying in the background, Ranveer shooting with two weapons in his hands, and more to come. "Just a glimpse of how we shoot a noodle commercial... I know gaadiyan isme bhi udd rahi hain lekin kya karein...Seedha kaam toh humein aata hi nahi hai!" Rohit captioned the post, on his Instagram handle. While sharing the same video, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram, "Boss and Baba are Back together !!! @itsrohitshetty."

Watch the video

Fans commented, “Sir New Movie Ki Hardik shubhkamnaye (heart emoji).” While another commented, “Too good! (heart emoji) (fire emoji).” “Wow maybe my fav of you yet bravo (heart emoji),” said another. Another fan also penned, "The best are back." "I am waiting for this (heart emoji)," said a fan. Another wrote in excitement, "Rohveer are back (heart emoji) (fire emoji)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Cirkus, which is directed by Rohit Shetty, and starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma, will be releasing in December 2022. Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, his recently released film on May 13 couldn’t make much at the box office and merely managed to earn Rs 4 crore after opening for only Rs 3.25 crore on its first day. Also, Ranveer Singh has recently joined his wife to support her at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, 2022.