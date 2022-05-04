Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: First contestant of Rohit Shetty's show confirmed

Rohit Shetty/Instagram

The adventure-based Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by the successful filmmaker and producer Rohit Shetty, is one of the most-watched shows on national television. With celebrities such as Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, and Nikki Tamboli, the eleventh season of the show became one of the most successful editions last year. And now, the show is back with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

With many rumours doing rounds on the internet over the upcoming season's contestants list, one participant has been confirmed for the show and she is none other than Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. Rubina's husband Abhinav Shukla was also one of the participants of Rohit Shetty's show in 2021 which was won by Arjun Bijlani.

Talking about her being a part of the reality show, Rubina Dilaik told IANS, "I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir's guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour."



The new season will see host Rohit Shetty and contestants heading towards the South African city of Cape Town for the new adventure and some exceptional stunts. There are strong rumours that Munawar Faruqui, who is currently locked up in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, will also be seen as one of the participants.

As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, other celebrities who might be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi are Sriti Jha, Erica Fernandes, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Pratik Punia, and Tushar Kalia. It's only a matter of some time before the final list of contestants is revealed by Colors TV.