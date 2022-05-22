Ranveer Singh gets trolled for supporting Kamal Haasan's Vikram, netizens say 'udhar Bollywood ki lanka...'

Ranveer Singh-Kamal Haasan/Instagram

With the three biggest stars from the South film industry - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and another biggie Suriya playing a pivotal cameo, Vikram is one of the most highly awaited films of 2022. The Tamil film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 3 in the original Tamil version, as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is titled Vikram Hitlist in its Hindi and Tamil version. Ranveer Singh showed his support for the film when he shared the Hindi trailer on social media, he was brutally trolled by the netizens who complained that the Cirkus actor should first promote Bollywood films.

Sharing the trailer link on his Twitter account, Ranveer wrote, "Cheers to my talented friend Lokesh @Dir_Lokesh and the Legend of Indian Cinema @ikamalhaasan! This trailer is fire". He was hugely appreciated by Kamal Haasan's fans, but some Twitterati also blasted the actor.

Cheers to my talented friend Lokesh @Dir_Lokesh and the Legend of Indian Cinema @ikamalhaasan ! This trailer is fire https://t.co/w1ScXKUrrc — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 19, 2022

One Twitter user replied and wrote, "Udhar inki lanka bollywood jali padi hai tollywood ko promote karne chale aye". As he mistakenly used Tollywood (the nickname for Telugu film industry), many others corrected him and pointed out that Vikram is a Tamil film and hence, he should have used Kollywood.

Another Twitter user asked Ranveer why doesn't he first shows support for Bollywood films as he wrote, "You have time to promote other industry films but u don't have time to promote your industry film #dhaakad". Some netizens reminded him that even the Panga actress didn't show any support for Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

One netizen even claimed that Hindi film industry people are now faking their friendship with people from the South film industry as his tweet read, "Now suddenly bollywood is founding friends in South. Paisa kamaaana hai patli awaaz ko". Check out the tweets below.

Udhar inki lanka bollywood jali padi hai tollywood ko promote karne chale aye — Sairam10 (@Sairam108) May 19, 2022

You have time to promote other industry film but u dont have a time to promote your indistry film #dhaakad May 19, 2022

Now suddenly bollywood is founding friends in South. Paisa kamaaana hai patli awaaz ko — anshraj (@sawrajsingh881) May 19, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh's last release Jayeshbhai Jordaar turned out to be a dud at the box office. Released on May 13, the film failed to create any 'jordaar' impact at the ticket windows.