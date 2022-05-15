Ranveer Singh-Neetu Kapoor groove to late actor Rishi Kapoor's famous songs

Credit: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently appeared on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors in order to promote his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. On the stage of Dance Deewane Juniors, the actor was seen grooving to late actor Rishi Kapoor’s famous songs.

In the video shared by the official page of Colors TV, Neetu Kapoor and Ranveer Singh can be seen grooving to Rishi Kapoor’s songs Ek Main Aur Ek Tu and Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge. For the unversed, Dance Deewane Juniors is being judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji.

As soon as the video went viral, people started praising Neetu Kapoor for being so adorable and energetic. One of them wrote, “I mean, she’s just adorable! Always has been, always will be.” The second one mentioned, “Neetu Kapoor ... Energy level at this age.. incomparable.. wow wow wow.”

The third person mentioned, “The golden days...Rishi ji and neethu ji from kerala.” The fourth one mentioned, “Awesome.. Neetu ji.. Reminds me of your good old bubbly days.” The fifth one mentioned, “Absolutely adorable Neetuji my are only going on YOU...Superb you are always.”

Neetu Kapoor recently talked about people who criticise her for enjoying her life after the demise of her husband Rishi Kapoor. In an interview, she revealed how she deals with trolls who want to see her crying.

For the unversed, late actor Rishi Kapoor lost his life on April 30, 2020, during the lockdown. While speaking to Film Companion, Neetu stated that she blocks trolls who target her being happy. She stated, “I block the ones who troll me because you know thode hote hai beech mein ke ‘husband marr gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (Her husband has died and she’s enjoying).’ They want to see that crying widow type, there is some section of people but I just block them.

She continued, “I say this is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be, this the way I will heal. Koi log ro ro ke heal karte hai, koi log khush ho ke heal karte hai (Some heal by crying, others heal by being happy). I can never forget my husband. He will be here (in my heart), with me, with my children, all our lives.”

The actress mentioned that she always talks about Rishi whenever she meets her family, they discuss him. However, they don’t want to be sad about it as they want to remember him for good and want to celebrate him.