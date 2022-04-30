Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Alia Bhatt remembers her late father-in-law with throwback photo

Alia Bhatt-Rishi Kapoor

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt remembered the actor on his 2nd death anniversary by posting a picture from their 'happier days' on her Instagram. In the picture, the late actor Rishi Kapoor was smiling after his Leukaemia treatment in the US with Alia, his wife Neetu Singh, and his son Ranbir Kapoor. Alia posted the picture on her stories and shared his feeling about him by saying, "Always and forever (heart emoji)."

Here's the picture

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also gave a tribute to her father by posting a throwback picture. In the photo, baby Riddhima was carried by father Rishi, and they were posing for the camera. Riddhima captioned this sweet moment in Rishi's remembrance with the caption, "Papa (heart emoji)."

Check out Riddhima's post

Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor is acting as a strong anchor in her family, and she's also doing great in her career. However, the actress became emotional on her husband's death anniversary, and she posted an emotional note on her Instagram

Neetu shared her thoughts about the absence of Rishi with a video from her show Dance Deewane Juniors. Neetu said, "Today is two years since rishi ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie n television helped me achieve that rishiji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone’s heart forever"

After her husband passed away in the pandemic in 2020, Neetu chose to face the camera once more. The actress is preparing for the release of her film, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. Earlier this month, Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor got married to Alia Bhatt in a grand yet private ceremony. Speaking about Rishi Kapoor, the veteran artist was last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla.



