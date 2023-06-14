Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his 3rd death anniversary: 'Wish you were here'

Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput

Today marks the third death anniversary of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor enjoyed a huge fan following and fans are pouring in tributes for the late actor. Rhea Chakraborty also shared an unseen romantic video with the actor as she remembers him on his death anniversary.

On Wednesday, Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram account and shared a short video wherein she can be seen holding Sushant Singh Rajput close, hugging her from the back as they enjoy a romantic vacay. The actress added Rhea added Pink Floyd’s iconic song ‘Wish You Were Here’ to the video and captioned the post with a heart and infinity emoji.

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were dating and the actress made their relationship official on Instagram as she posted a picture on the actor’s 36th birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful "supermassive black hole" that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality.” The duo was reportedly going to tie the knot at the end of 2020 when the actor befell.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his flat in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The actor’s death left his fans as well as friends from the film fraternity in immense shock. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB in a drug case linked with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 and after spending one month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail, the actress was released on bail.

Rhea Chakraborty recently made her comeback to the showbiz with MTV Roadies Season 19. The actress is one of the gang leaders on show along with Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Sonu Sood.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput who breathed his last on June 14, 2020, made his place in the hearts of the audience with his performances in some of the hit movies like Chhichhore, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, and more. His last movie, Dil Bechara, was released 10 days after the actor's death and garnered a positive response from the audience.

