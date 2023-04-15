Rhea Chakraborty gets thundering applause at MTV Roadies 19 auditions, calls it 'the power of love' - Watch

Rhea Chakraborty and Sonu Sood at MTV Roadies 19 auditions/Instagram

After beginning her career as a contestant on MTV Teen Diva in 2009 and later hosting several shows as a VJ on the channel, the actress is making a comeback to MTV India as a Gang Leader on MTV Roadies 19, the youth-based reality show. The auditions for the next season began on Thursday, April 13, in Chandigarh.

On Friday, April 14, Rhea took to her Instagram and shared a small video in which she is seen getting thunderous applause from the youths in the audience as Sonu Sood, who continues to be the host this season after replacing Rannvijay Singha last year, welcomes her to the stage. The actress captioned her video, "THE POWER OF LOVE", with a white heart emoji.

The actress has come back to sets after three years after being embroiled in a legal battle following the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. The actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau alleging that she and her brother Showik supplied drugs to the late actor. She was granted bail a month later in October 2020 by the Bombay High Court.

Taking about MTV Roadies 19, apart from Rhea Chakraborty, famous actor and Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati also makes his debut as a Gang Leader on the show. Prince Narula, who won the 12th season of the show in 2015, served as a Gang Leader for the next five seasons from 2016 to 2021 until the show changed its format last year with no Gang Leaders.

The show has re-introduced Gang Leaders for the upcoming season titled MTV Roadies - Karm Ya Kaand. After the Chandigarh auditions on Thursday, the next three auditions will be held in Delhi, Indore, and Pune on April 15, 20, and 22 respectively.



READ | Rhea Chakraborty is 'crying happy tears' as she returns to set after 3 years for MTV Roadies: 'Times have been hard but...'