Sushant Singh Rajput death: From 'murder' claims to autopsy revelations, 5 recent developments in SSR case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (File photo)

The case revolving around Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has now made a comeback on mainstream media with several new developments being recorded in the case, the most significant of which being the recent claims of the person who performed the actor’s autopsy.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in the room of his Mumbai flat on June 14, 2020, and his death had a lot of theories attached to it. The case was eventually passed on to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but no concrete proof of murder has been found till now.

SSR’s partner at the time, Rhea Chakraborty, was made out to be the prime accused in the alleged murder case, which also sprang a subsequent narcotics angle. Chakraborty remained in police custody for several days and was eventually released after no solid proof was found against her.

Nearly three years after his death, the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide has been opened up again after several new developments came forward in the case. Here is all you need to know about the recent developments in the SSR death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Recent developments

Years after her death, the Maharashtra government ordered an SIT probe into the alleged suicide of Disha Salian, who was the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput. It must be noted that Salian had died just a week before SSR’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh spoke to reporters earlier this month and alleged that Aaditya Thackeray, who is the son of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, is involved in the death of his son, and demanded the narco analysis test of all those accused in the case.

The person who conducted Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem came forward in the media and said that his death “didn’t look like a suicide”, saying that there were bruises on his body that could have pointed towards it being a murder.

The mortuary attendant also claimed that SSR had “fractures” on his leg, which would have prevented him from hanging himself. When questioned about why he didn’t come forward before, he claimed he “feared for his life”, as per multiple media reports.

The actor’s lawyer Vikas Singh, while speaking to ETimes, said, “I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a simple suicide as there was a conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death."

