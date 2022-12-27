Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer reacts to autopsy worker's claim, says 'his death was not simple suicide'

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death has again grabbed headlines, as the recent claim of Cooper hospital worker has shocked everyone. Rupkumar Shah, an employee of Cooper Hospital stated that SSR's death was not suicide, but a planned murder. Now, Sushant's lawyer Vikas Singh has reacted to Shah's claim.

While speaking to Etimes, Singh said that he does not have any direct information about the injuries on Sushant as claimed by one alleged witness. Vikas further added that he will not be able to comment on the same as Sushant's sisters have not told him about it. But Vikas added, "I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a simple suicide as there was a conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death."

Vikas opened up after Shah spoke to TV9 Marathi about SSR's mysterious death. He stated, "There is a massive difference between murder and suicide. After seeing the dead body, one immediately knows whether it is murder or suicide. Sushant had marks on his neck, it looked like murder. The body was punched and bore injury marks. A person who commits suicide is not punched to such an extent as Sushant was."

Shah further mentioned that truth will come out. "Sushant was a great actor. He has acted in many films and if such a person commits suicide, we will handle his dead body properly. How can a person beaten on his hands and feet hang himself?" Rupkumar asked.

Even, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, in a recent TV news interview, alleged that the powerful political family of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is involved in the death of his son. He also said that SSR’s former partner Rhea Chakraborty was “bad news” for Rajput. For the unversed, SSR was founded hanging from his Bandra house on June 14, 2020.