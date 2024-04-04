Twitter
Bollywood

Raveena Tandon's biggest flop film, was a disaster at box office, earned only Rs 5.7 crore, became a hit due to..

'Taqdeerwala' was released in 1995 starring Venkatesh, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. This was the first film where Raveena Tandon played a villain.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 11:18 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

There have been many Bollywood films that have made many records in box office earnings. But not every film needs to get the title of a hit or blockbuster. There have been some films that have flopped badly at the box office but are considered cult films on TV. Today, we are going to tell you about one such film, which was a disaster at the box office but is still considered a cult film on TV. The name of this film is 'Taqdeerwala'.

'Taqdeerwala' was released in 1995 starring Venkatesh, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. This was the first film where Raveena Tandon played a villain. 'Taqdeerwala' was essentially a comedy film and its dialogues 'Yam Hai Hum' and 'Akkoom-Bakkum' still win people's hearts. This film, directed by K Murali Mohana Rao and produced by D Rama Naidu under the Suresh Productions banner, proved to be a flop in Hindi but earned a decent amount in other languages.

The fact that 'Taqdeerwala' was a flop impacted Venkatesh who distanced himself from Hindi films for a long time owning to the failure of this Raveena Tandon film. 

'Taqdeerwala' was completed in just 30 days of shooting and Kader Khan is still remembered in the role of Yamraaj and Shakti Kapoor too, in Chhota Ravan's role. 

While 'Taqdeerwala' was a flop film when it was released in theatres, it went on to become one of the cult films of TV today. The budget of this film of Venkatesh Daggubati was around Rs 3 crore and it went on to earn Rs 5.73 crore in the Hindi belt.

