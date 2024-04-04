Meet actress who worked with many superstars, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, is now set to..

Twitter
Aarti Chabria got engaged to Australia-based chartered accountant Visharad Beedassy in Mauritius and married him in a private ceremony in Mumbai in 2019. Now, after 5 years of marriage, the couple is all set to embrace parenthood.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Bollywood actress Aarti Chabria, who made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with the film 'Lajja', is all set to embrace motherhood. 41-year-old Aarti made the announcement a few days back by sharing a video of embracing her baby bump. On her Instagram account, Aarti Chabria wrote, "This is where I’ve been…. Enjoying the best months focussing on creation, nurturing, and evolving into the most beautiful real-life role of my LIFE." 

For the unversed, Aarti Chabria got engaged to Australia-based chartered accountant Visharad Beedassy in Mauritius and married him in a private ceremony in Mumbai in 2019. Now, after 5 years of marriage, the couple is all set to embrace parenthood. 

Let us tell you, that though Aarti Chabria has been away from the limelight for a long time, she still earns crores of rupees through lifestyle and fashion videos. She has over 9 lakh followers on Instagram and an official website as well. 

In her career spanning many years, Aarti Chabria worked with many superstars. In her debut film 'Lajja', directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Aarti Chabria shared the screen with many experienced actors such as Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Chaudhary, Sonali Bendre, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Danny, and Gulshan Grover.

She has also appeared in films with many other leading actors such as Nakul Kapoor in 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai', Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana', Govinda in 'Raja Bhaiya', and Salman Khan in 'Partner'. 

After being unable to succeed in Bollywood as a leading actress, Aarti Chabria tried her luck in films in other languages, but when she did not get success there too, she distanced herself from the film world. 

Today, she is a lifestyle influencer and is now all set to embrace parenthood with her husband Visharad Beedassy soon. 

