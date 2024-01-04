Ranbir Kapoor to enter Rohit Shetty's cop universe? Actor's photo in police uniform with filmmaker sparks rumours

Ranbir Kapoor posed in a khaki uniform with Rohit Shetty, leading to the rumours that the actor has joined Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh in the filmmaker's cop universe. Read on to know the real reason behind Ranbir and Rohit's collaboration.

On Wednesday, a few photos of Ranbir Kapoor donning a police uniform and sporting a moustache went viral. The actor was seen posing with the filmmaker Rohit Shetty in one of the pictures, leading to rumours that Ranbir is joining Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh in his cop universe.

The actor's fans were left wondering and excited about Ranbir and Rohit's collaboration. While one of them wrote, "It would be our pleasure to see Ranbir Sir in a role of a police officer", another added, "We want a movie with this look of RK". "Which multiverse of madness is this?", a fan quipped.

On Thursday, it was uncovered that Ranbir and Rohit have joined hands together for a commercial for health insurance. The advertisement has now gone viral on social media. "What can Ranbir not do? He would kill a cop universe role as well. The most charismatic actor of this generation fo me", and "Excellent job, it's hilarious and fun" were some of the reactions from netizens.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is basking in the success of his biggest hit Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the hyperviolent crime drama has grossed nearly Rs 900 crore at the global box office and has minted over Rs 500 crore net in India. Released on December 1, the film is still enjoying a steady run in the theatres.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty is awaiting the release of his digital debut with Indian Police Force. The series, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, will start streaming on Prime Video from January 19. Indian Police Force is also a part of Shetty's cop universe.



