Ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Ramayan's Sita Dipika Chikhlia makes appeal to PM Modi: 'Ramji ko akela...'

Dipika Chikhlia, who portrayed the character of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV series Ramayan, has been invited for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the Doordarshan serial, has also been invited for the historic occassion.

After she received the invitation for the consecration ceremony, the actress made an appeal to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to place Sita's idol along with that of Lord Ram in the Ayodhya temple. Speaking to Aaj Tak, Dipika said, "Mujhe humesha laga tha ki Ramji ke bagal me Sitaji ki moorti hogi. Main humare Prime Minister ko request karna chahti hoon ki woh Ayodhya mein Ram ke saath Sitaji ki murti ko bhi viraajmaan karein (I always thought that there would be Sitaji's idol alongside Ramji. I want to request our Prime Minister to install the statue of Sitaji along with Lord Ram in Ayodhya)."

"Main darkhwaast karti hun ki Ramji ko akela mat rakhiyega. Mujhe kya sabhi mahilaon ko khushi hogi agar Ramji ke saath Sita Maa ko bhi rakha jaaye (I request that Ramji should not be kept alone. I believe that he is in his childhood form in Ayodhya. Not just me, all the women will be very happy if Mother Sita is also kept along with Ramji)", she concluded.

The Ram Mandir, spread over 70 acres, will be open to the public after Prime Minister Narendra Modi does the "pran pratishtha", or the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol, on January 22. Besides Dipika and Arun, several film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash, and Rishab Shetty, have also been reportedly invited for the ceremony.



