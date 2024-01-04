Janhvi Kapoor shares how Khushi Kapoor is similar to their late mother Sridevi: 'Woh chup chaap rehti hai par...'

Janhvi Kapoor shared what she felt about Khushi Kapoor's performance in her debut film The Archies in the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8.

The two sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor graced the Koffee couch in the latest episode of the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 8 on Disney+ Hotstar. In the episode, Khushi shared how she grabbed Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and Janhvi shared what she felt about her sister's performance in her debut film.

Khushi told the host and the filmmaker Karan Johar, "I had just come back from New York, and I had no intention of starting out at that point. so when I went and auditioned, I was fully shaking. It was the first office I went to, first audition I had ever given, so I was scared. She (Zoya) made it really easy for me though, she calmed me down. I was freaking out, but I think it went well."

When the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director asked her what was her reaction when she came to known that she has been finalised for The Archies, she stated, "I immediately started howling and crying. I knew I wanted to do this for the longest time. In that moment I felt, ‘Okay, now it is happening for me.’ It was with Zoya and was the most ideal situation for me and I got really emotional."

Talking about Khushi's performance in her debut film, Janhvi Kapoor shared how Khushi is similar to their late mom Sridevi. "My biases aside, she is phenomenal, she is unreal. I have seen her for nine months, slog her a** off every day in every aspect of the film. Woh chup chaap rehti hai par camere ke saamne fat jaati hai (She is a very quiet person but explodes in front of the camera) and that is something she has in common with Mumma (Sridevi). I didn’t know that all of this was cooking inside. I live with her, but I didn’t know that’s what it could convert to on screen. I really do think she is magical", the Dhadak actress said.

The Archies also marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.



