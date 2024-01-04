Janhvi Kapoor shares how Khushi Kapoor is similar to their late mother Sridevi: 'Woh chup chaap rehti hai par...'

Headlines

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

Manoj Bajpayee to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar? Actor reveals 'yeh baat...'

This company laid off entire staff in 120 seconds on Google Meet call, know why

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

10 most spiciest dishes of India

Simple habits for students to improve memory

10 most alcoholic drinks in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

Netizens think Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's fight scene in Animal is copied from this Bollywood movie

This Bollywood actress to reportedly make her Kannada debut with Yash in Toxic

Janhvi Kapoor shares how Khushi Kapoor is similar to their late mother Sridevi: 'Woh chup chaap rehti hai par...'

Janhvi Kapoor shared what she felt about Khushi Kapoor's performance in her debut film The Archies in the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 01:53 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor-Sridevi/Instagram
The two sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor graced the Koffee couch in the latest episode of the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 8 on Disney+ Hotstar. In the episode, Khushi shared how she grabbed Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and Janhvi shared what she felt about her sister's performance in her debut film.

Khushi told the host and the filmmaker Karan Johar, "I had just come back from New York, and I had no intention of starting out at that point. so when I went and auditioned, I was fully shaking. It was the first office I went to, first audition I had ever given, so I was scared. She (Zoya) made it really easy for me though, she calmed me down. I was freaking out, but I think it went well."

When the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director asked her what was her reaction when she came to known that she has been finalised for The Archies, she stated, "I immediately started howling and crying. I knew I wanted to do this for the longest time. In that moment I felt, ‘Okay, now it is happening for me.’ It was with Zoya and was the most ideal situation for me and I got really emotional."

Talking about Khushi's performance in her debut film, Janhvi Kapoor shared how Khushi is similar to their late mom Sridevi. "My biases aside, she is phenomenal, she is unreal. I have seen her for nine months, slog her a** off every day in every aspect of the film. Woh chup chaap rehti hai par camere ke saamne fat jaati hai (She is a very quiet person but explodes in front of the camera) and that is something she has in common with Mumma (Sridevi). I didn’t know that all of this was cooking inside. I live with her, but I didn’t know that’s what it could convert to on screen. I really do think she is magical", the Dhadak actress said.

The Archies also marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

