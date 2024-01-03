Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on relationship rumours with Shikhar Pahariya: 'He was just...'

Here's what Janhvi Kapoor answered Karan Johar when he asked her about her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in the Koffee With Karan 8 episode.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya dated each other a few years earlier and reportedly got back together earlier last year and since then, it has been rumoured that the two are in a relationship. The two celebrities are often papped together at several occassions and their photos and videos go viral on social media.

In the upcoming episode of the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Janhvi will be gracing the Koffee couch with her sister Khushi Kapoor. As per an IANS report, Karan Johar will question the Bawaal actress about her relationship with Shikhar. "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?", the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director asked Janhvi.

"I won’t say that but I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being", the actress replied.

The promo showed that Karan asked Janhvi to name the three people on her speed dial list in the game segment. The Dhadak actress answered, "Papa, Khushu, and Shikhu...(referring Shikhar Pahariya)" and then went 'oooo' as she got embarrassed. Both Karan and Khushi burst out laughing. The eleventh episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, January 4, at 12 am.



