Ranbir Kapoor backtracks on his statement about wanting to work in Pakistani films: 'Art is not bigger than country'

Ranbir Kapoor had earlier said he would love to work in a Pakistani film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 06:53 AM IST

Ranbir Kapoor backtracks on his statement about wanting to work in Pakistani films: 'Art is not bigger than country'
Ranbir Kapoor at TJMM promotions

Ranbir Kapoor has clarified on his recent statement where he had said he would want to work in a Pakistani film. The actor had received some backlash back home after this given the current political climate between India and Pakistan. The actor has now said his statement was misconstrued and he just did not want to be controversial.

It was at the Red Sea International Film Festival earlier this year where Ranbir had responded to a Pakistani filmmaker saying he’d love to work in their films. This week, speaking to media in Chandigarh while promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he clarified, “I think this statement was misconstrued a bit. I had gone for a film festival and there were a lot of Pakistani filmmakers asking me this question, you know, ‘If you’ve got a good subject would you do it?’ So, I didn’t want it to be controversial in any way.”

Ranbir added that he has worked with Pakistani artistes before and sees films as art but clarified that for him, art is not bigger than the country. “I don’t think it was such a big controversy. But, for me, films are films, art is art. I have worked with Fawad (Khan) in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I have known a lot of artists from Pakistan. Rahat (Fateh Ali Khan) and Atif Aslam are such great singers who used to contribute to Hindi cinema. So, cinema is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees boundaries. But, of course, you have to respect art but at the same time art is not bigger than your country. So, anybody who is not on good terms with your country your first priority will always be your country,” he added.

At the festival, when he was asked if he would in a Pakistanti film, Ranbir had spoken about Fawad Khan’s The Legend of Maula Jatt’s success and said, “Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artists, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for (The Legend Of) Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to.” The Legend of Maula Jatt is the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time, grossing PKR 274 crore worldwide.

Ranbir ecently wrapped the filming of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama Animal and is now awaiting the release of Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

