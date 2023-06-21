Ramayana's Sita Dipika Chikhlia on depiction of characters in Adipurush, says ‘these are not your American superheroes'

Dipika Chikhlia on depiction of characters in Adipurush

Om Raut’s Adipurush has been garnering a lot of negative attention lately due to its controversial dialogues and portrayal of the characters in the movie. Recently, Dipika Chikhlia popularly known as Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana’s Sita, reacted to the film’s controversy.

In a conversation with PTI, Dipika Chikhlia reacted to the controversy surrounding Om Raut’s Adipurush and said, “Every time it is going to come back on screen, be it for TV or movie, it is going to have something which is going to hurt people because you are not going to make a replica of the Ramayana that we made.”

Adipurush has been facing the heat for the portrayal of its characters in the movie and reacting to this, Dipika said, “That needs to be explained to people that Ramayana is something you worship, you worship Lord Ram and Hanuman. These are not your American superhero kind of thing. These are people, who we look up to. They are part of our history, they are our ancestors and we have to learn from their life because there is a lot of 'seekh (learning)' in that.”

She added that though every filmmaker has their own perspective, ‘But) what really pains me is why are we constantly trying to make Ramayana every year or two years. Ramayana is not (for) entertainment value; it is something that you learn from. It is a book which is being passed down to us by generations and this is what our 'sanskars' (values) are all about.”

Dipika Chikhlia revealed that she hasn’t watched the film yet and said, “Possibly that also clouded my judgment. I am shooting round-the-clock, so time is a big constraint for me. So, when I actually watch it, (then) I will possibly be in a better frame of mind to talk about 'Adipurush', at this point, I have nothing to share. People are coming to me about it, the scenes and everything, and a lot of people from the press too, but I have no clue about it (the film).”

She further recalled the time when Ramayana aired on Doordarshan and said, “It was telecast on Doordarshan, and what kind of money does Doordarshan give you, even to actors and makers? So that 'Ramayan' was not made for money. All the actors on "Ramayan" did a good job of portraying their characters with utmost honesty, which is one of the reasons why viewers adore the show even today.”

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and late actors Dara Singh and Arvind Trivedi essaying the roles of Hanuman and Ravana, respectively.

Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan. The movie is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and has managed to collect over Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide despite being surrounded by controversy.

