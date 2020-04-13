'Ramayana': Unseen picture of Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri with team goes viral

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayana' has created a storm on Television ever since the show was re-run on Doordarshan. Fans now came across a rare and unseen picture of the cast, including 'Ram' Arun Govil, 'Sita' Dipika Chikhalia and 'Laxman' Sunil Lahri.

Dipika happened to be the person sharing this rare image. She captioned it, "The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew, sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team... barring Ravan almost all Were there .....ramayan #memorries #camera #nostalgic #1980 #shivsagar #premsagar #ramanandsagar."

The actress also went on to remember her team members, who are no longer with us. "Only wen we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast no more ...RIP to them all," she wrote.

Here's the epic photo:

Shyam Sundar, who played the role of 'Sugreev' in the epic 'Ramayan', passed away recently. While some news reports state he suffered from cancer, some others claim he died due to complications in diabetes. Co-stars Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri posted the sad news on their Twitter handles when they got to know about it. Owing to coronavirus lockdown, Sundar's ashes immersion is also reportedly on hold.