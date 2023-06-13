Dipika Chikhlia shares mushy unseen photo from Europe Honeymoon with real-life 'Ram' Hemant Topiwala

Dipika Chikhlia, Hemant Topiwala

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is a special show which continues to gain recognition even today. While the mythological characters are close to people's hearts, the actors who portrayed them are also permanently etched in memory. One such actor, Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, is quite popular among the audience. In her personal life, Dipika Chikhlia is married to Hemant Topiwala, the owner of the famous Shingar Bindi and Tips and Toes Cosmetics.

Dipika Chikhlia has managed to keep her personal life hidden, however, she often shares glimpses of it on her social media channels. Now, Dipika Chikhlia's unseen photo from her Europe honeymoon is going viral.

In the photo, the then-newly wedded couple look ecstatic and radiant as they pose romantically against the backdrop of the snow-clad Alps in Switzerland. With the photo, Dipika Chikhlia also shared the unknown backstory and said, "This is a picture from my holiday after the wedding (honeymoon), we had taken a trip to Switzerland... He had asked me were you want to travel after the wedding, I did not take even a minute to tell him... it’s Switzerland. I always thought and felt it’s land of dreams coming true ...I knew I wanted snow."

Being an active social media user, Dipika Chikhlia had also once shared unseen pictures from her real-life wedding with her real-life 'Ram' Hemant Topiwala.