Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt playing Lord Rama-Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush's massive failure, Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan has discovered a newfound love. Originally broadcast on DD National in 1987 and 1988, the show had Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, and Arvind Trivedi portraying Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana respectively.

There have been reports that Nitesh Tiwari, who has directed the highest-grossing Indian film Dangal, is soon going to adapt Ramayana and has finalised his Lord Rama and Sita in the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The KGF franchise star Yash will reportedly essay the role of the demon king, Ravana.

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshmana in the Doordarshan show which is set for a repeat telecast on Shemaroo TV from July 3, has now shared his views on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt playing the sacred mythological characters. The veteran actor has approved Ranbir's casting as Lord Rama but is doubtful of how Alia will portray Sita.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Lahri said, "Both of them are very good actors and I think will do justice to the subject. Ranbir is a very good choice for the role of Ram and can deliver a good performance. Alia too is talented but I think if Alia had done the role of Sita five years earlier, she would have done more justice to the character. It's my personal opinion. I feel Alia has changed in the last few years. I am not sure how convincing she will look as Sita now."

Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana, which is being made on a huge scale with some of the biggest names in the Indian cinema, will reportedly have its official announcement on Diwali this year, will begin shooting by the year-end, and is targeting to release on Dussehra in 2025.



