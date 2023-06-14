Nitesh Tiwari assembling 'one of the biggest casts ever' for Ramayana, details about shoot and scale inside

Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari

As the murmurs grow to whispers about Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological saga Ramayana, details are emerging about this ambitious upcoming film. The director, along with producer Namit Malhotra, is set to begin production on the project before the year turns and if sources are to be believed, he is assembling a mega cast, the kind Bollywood has never seen before.

Producer Namit Malhotra is gearing up to produce Ramayana, billed as one of the biggest films to have come from India. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this epic mythological drama is going to be a magnum opus. According to an industry source, "Ramayana is going to be one of the biggest films to come out of India and is backed by one of the prominent visual effect companies of the world. Nitesh Tiwari who is one of the best directors of the country is working full-fledged. The film is assembling one of the biggest casts ever to have come on the Indian screen. The shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year. "

The film is being made on a massive scale, with insiders saying it will have some ‘never seen before high octane visuals’. The team is getting ready now with the pre-production with some state of the art equipments, techniques and effects implemented. Sources say that the largest team of qualified professionals from across the world are ferociously working on the magnum opus currently under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. A grand VFX team, a huge cast, and mega sets are being created to build the world of Ramayana.