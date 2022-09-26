Search icon
Ram Setu teaser: Akshay Kumar promises to take you on an adventurous ride this Diwali

Set to release on October 25, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu will clash at Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

Ram Setu teaser/YouTube stills

After unveiling the new poster of Ram Setu earlier today, Akshay Kumar has now released the trailer of his upcoming action-adventure film slated to release on October 25, a day after the festive occasion of Diwali. Ram Setu is Akshay's fifth film this year after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Cuttputlli.

Sharing the first look of Ram Setu on Monday, September 26 on his social media handles, the Main Khiladi Tu Anari actor wrote, "राम सेतु की पहली झलक…just for you. Made this with a lot of love, hope you like it. बताना ज़रूर #RamSetu. October 25th. Only in Theatres worldwide."

The description of the film under the official teaser video reads, "An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. An action adventure with a strong serving of twists and turns, Ram Setu promises to keep the viewer engaged and entertained, making it the perfect festive film to be enjoyed with the entire family in cinemas."

Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev, and Nassar in the leading roles, Ram Setu is helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has previously directed films such as Tere Bin Laden, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and The Zoya Factor among others. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed Akshay in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj earlier this year, has served as the creative producer on the upcoming film.

READ | Thank God: Case filed against director Indra Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra for hurting religious sentiments

Ram Setu will clash with the comedy film Thank God at the box office. Directed by Indra Kumar, the latter features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles. Kiku Sharda, Urmilla Kothare, and Seema Pahwa will be seen in the supporting roles.

