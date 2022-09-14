Thank God: Case filed against director Indra Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra for hurting religious sentiments

Thank God-Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn/Twitter

Director Indra Kumar's upcoming film Thank God has run into trouble. A case has been filed against director Indra Kumar, actors Ajay Devgn and Siddhartha Malhotra, in a Jaunpur court by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava. The petitioner's statement will be recorded on November 18.

As per a report in IANS, according to the petitioner, the film's trailer which has been released mocks religion and has hurt religious sentiments. In his petition, Srivastava said that Ajay Devgn, wearing a suit, is seen playing Chitragupta and in one of the scenes he is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language.

"Chitragupta is regarded as the Lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments," the petition said.

Thank God is an upcoming comedy film which is slated to release on October 25, 2022. The film marks Ajay and Rakul Preet Singh's third collaboration after De De Pyaar De and Runway 34.

Thank God will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Ram Setu which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusshratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Rakul was recently seen in a thriller film Cuttputli alongside Akshay Kumar, which premiered exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. She will be also seen in an upcoming comedy film Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and as the female lead in RSVP's Chhatriwali. Ajay, on the other hand, will be also seen in Boney Kapoor's upcoming sports period film Maidaan, in his next directorial film Bholaa alongside actor Tabu, which is an official Hindi remake of a south film, and in Drishyam 2 which is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. Meanwhile, Sidharth will be next seen in an upcoming action film Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna and in Mission Majnu opposite south actor Rashmika Mandanna.