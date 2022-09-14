Brahmastra star Nagarjuna Akkineni talks about boycott trend, says 'Laal Singh Chaddha did not perform well but...'

Nagarjuna Akkineni/Twitter

The boycott trend has been in the news for some time. Several films which were released last month became a target of cancel culture including big-budget movies including Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Liger headlined by Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Vijay Deverakonda respectively. The three films from which there were high hopes flopped miserably at the box office. Before that, Hindi films such as Samrat Prithviraj, Runway34, and Heropanti 2, among others too failed to draw the audience to the theatres.

In 2022, out of all the Hindi films that were released in the theatres, only three -- Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, managed to impress the audience and do phenomenal business at the box office. And after a long gap of several months, amid boycott calls, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra which was released on September 9, put an end to Bollywood's dry run at the box office. Despite mixed reviews, Brahmastra took off well at the box office and has been minting money at the tickets window, much to the rejoice of the trade experts and industry insiders.

Now, speaking about the success of Brahmastra and weighing in on the boycott trend, Nagarjuna Akkineni, during an exclusive chat with a Telugu newspaper Eenadu said that films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, RRR, etc did well because of good content. He mentioned that Laal Singh Chaddha did not perform well but Brahmastra did while adding that the boycott trend doesn't affect the film industry much.

While expressing happiness about the success of Brahmastra and the response to his role in the film, Nagarjuna also mentioned that no negative trends on social media can stop a good film from becoming successful. Nagarjuna also opined that boycott trends don't matter, only content matters and said that a lot of Hindi and Telugu films have already proven that.

While speaking to the newspaper, Nagarjuna also said that in the past, reviews would come out in magazines after a week, and people didn't care about them while adding that now, reviews, reactions, and many other things are out instantly and people decide to sometimes watch a film or series after checking its rating on IMDb.

Nagarjuna Akkineni was seen essaying the role of Nandiastra in Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahamstra. Speaking about whether the audience will see him reprise his role in Brahmastra Part 2 Dev, the actor said that he isn't in a position to say anything about whether he will be seen in Part 2 or not. However, Nagarjuna did mention that he thinks good characters will continue in the sequel.

Brahmastra marked Nagarjuna's return to Hindi films after a gap of 19 years. On the work front, he will be next seen in The Ghost slated for a release on October 5. The film will clash at the box office with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's GodFather.