Ram Gopal Varma reviews Animal, says he wants to lick Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's shoes: 'I loved how...'

Ram Gopal Varma heaps praise on Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor after watching Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal is receiving a positive response from the audience and the celebrities as well. Recently, Ram Gopal Varma took to his social media and shared his review of the film. He heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga and called the film a social statement.

In his review, Ram Gopal Varma said that Animal is not just a film but a social statement and added, “There will be massive fights over the content and the character of Ranbir in ANIMAL long after its box office run is over and I truly believe it can also trigger a cultural overhaul due to the way Sandeep has ripped off the clothes of moral hypocrisy with his bare naked honesty.”

The filmmaker further called Ranbir Kapoor’s naked walk a genius moment and said, “Another genius moment is when Vijay celebrates walking naked in front of his family and staff to make a statement on his perfectly regained health.”

He also compared Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Animal to that of Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and said, “Not from the 1st film of India, Raja Harishchandra in 1913 till now in 2023 in the last 110 years was there more consistency and intensity in an actor’s portrayal of a character than what Ranbir did in ANIMAL. Except for that one single scene where he asks that girl to lick his shoe, I felt his performance was superior to even Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street.”

He further praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his review and requested him to send a photo of his feet so that he could touch them and said, “Hey @imvangasandeep please send a photo of your feet on my WhatsApp so that I can touch them for the following reasons. 1. You completely shattered every rule of what all conventional filmmakers believed from the point of time, the professional camera was invented

2. Inside every film office whether in Bollywood or the south, your film will hover around like a ghost when they are making any creative decisions regarding their future films”

He added, “3. From Alfred Hitchcock to Steven Spielberg to many directors of today, who believe that both film and scenes should be as short in length as possible to make a point, u took ur own sweet time in cutting the throats of their beliefs and I loved every inch of that length of urs (pun intended ) 4. Stars of all languages will dream of having characters like this to perform and this will give rise to a completely new set of writers and directors which in turn will expand and stretch the horizons of creativity and originality.”

He concluded his review by expressing his wish to lick both (Ranbir and Vanga) of their shoes and said, “Like I already said, I didn’t like the shot of Ranbir asking the girl to lick his shoe but for just that one JUMP CUT from Anil’s last dialogue to the end titles camera zooming out shot showing Ranbir crying like a baby in Shakti Kapoor’s lap, I want to lick both your shoes.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor among others in key roles. The film has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in India in just 3 days and continues to roar at the box office.