IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Johannesburg weather report: Will rain play spoilsport again?

World's tallest man meets world's shortest man, old video goes viral

Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry this actress, not Dimple Kapadia, rumours of affair with cricketer created rift, she is..

jesh Khanna started his career at the age of 24 with the 1966 film 'Aakhri Khat'. However, this film flopped badly at the box office. Like his first film, Rajesh Khanna's love story also disintegrated after 7 years.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

Rajesh Khanna is the only Bollywood superstar who has made the record of giving 15 consecutive superhit films. From 1969 to 1971, not even a single film of Rajesh Khanna flopped and that arguably made him India's first superstar. This charming hero, who ruled the cinematic screen for almost 4 decades, used to be the favourite actor of girls due to his unique style, impeccable acting, and charming face. 

Rajesh Khanna started his career at the age of 24 with the 1966 film 'Aakhri Khat'. However, this film flopped badly at the box office. Like his first film, Rajesh Khanna's love story also disintegrated after 7 years. 

Rajesh Khanna was dating the superhit and beautiful heroine of his time, Anju Mahendru. There were a lot of headlines about their relationship in the industry. According to media reports, Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru were in a live-in relationship for about 7 years but a cricketer created a rift in their relationship. This rift led them to break up and go their separate ways. 

Rajesh Khanna, born on December 29, 1942, in Amritsar, India, was an art lover since childhood. Apart from being good at studies, Rajesh Khanna was also very good-looking. With this confidence, Rajesh Khanna came to Mumbai to become a film hero. At the age of 24, Rajesh Khanna got work as a hero in the film 'Aakhri Khat'. Although this film was a big flop at the box office.

But Rajesh Khanna did not give up and continued working hard. Then came the year 1969 when Rajesh Khanna's films started doing great business at the box office. Rajesh Khanna's 15 consecutive films in 2 years were solo hits.

The film 'Haathi Mere Saathi' released in 1971 became the most superhit film of the decade. This film broke all records at the box office. Rajesh Khanna proved to be a superstar during this period. Rajesh Khanna's fan following was at its peak. At this time Rajesh Khanna was in love with the beautiful heroine Anju Mahendru. The relationship between Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru was not hidden from anyone.

Both were in a live-in relationship for about 7 years but West Indies cricketer Gary Sobers reportedly became a major reason for the rift between Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru. 

Actually, Rajesh Khanna was preparing for marriage and wanted to start a new life with Anju Mahendru. The downfall of their relationship started in 1971 after rumours of Anju having an affair with West Indies cricketer Gary Sobers started doing the rounds.

When Rajesh Khanna came to know about this, he became furious. After this, Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia. After their breakup, Anju Mahendru said in an interview given to Stardust magazine, "Rajesh Khanna was a man of very conservative beliefs but he always liked modern girls. It is due to this confusion that our relationship has come apart. If I wore a skirt, he used to say that a saree was better, and when I used to wear a saree, he used to advise me to wear a skirt."

Anju Mahendru also said that Rajesh Khanna wanted her to give up her acting career and take up the responsibilities of their house.

The news of Anju Mahendru's relationship with the West Indies cricketer ruined the relationship of Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru. After this, both of them decided to separate. Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia in March 1973.

