‘Parents should have little control’: Netizens slam Ajay Devgn-Kajol after Nysa's 'fully drunk' video goes viral

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Star kid Nysa Devgn, who never fails to make headlines with her style statement, was spotted in a pink deep-neck dress after the Christmas party. She was seen holding Awatramani aka Orry’s hand while walking out f the party.

On Sunday, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa was seen partying with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahika Rampal, and others. A video of Nysa is now going viral on social media in which she can be seen wearing a bold dress. Social media users also reacted to the video, some of them claimed that she was ‘drunk.’

Some social media users slammed Ajay Devgn and Kajol for not 'controlling' their daughter. One of them wrote, “Father and mother have struggled and made their name but their children destroyed it within 15 seconds of this video.” The second one said, “Liberty & open lifestyle given by parents is too much for this young girl. Parents should have little control & check over it.” The third one said, “She is fully drunk,” the fourth one said, “I really feel sorry for this girl, she looks confused and doesn't know what she wants, In addition to her indecent dress and accompanying this bad boy, her mother should pay attention to her daughter a little.”

Earlier, while speaking to Mashable India, Kajol said she think when there were no social media, life was much easier for ‘us as children’. She added, “Yes, people knew I am Tanuja’s daughter and there was a certain pre-conceived notion but not as much as it is today.”

She then revealed that when Nysa was studying in Singapore, a ‘few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph.’ She further said, “So, it’s strange but she’s known all over the world. I wasn’t till I started acting in films. At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into film line myself.”