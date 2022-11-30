Kajol reacts to Nysa Devgn getting trolled on social media, says 'what do you see in...'

File Photo

Bollywood star Kajol often talks about her daughter Nysa Devgn and son Yug. In her new interview, she opened up on Nysa getting trolled on social media and admitted that it affects the actress.

The Salaam Venky actress also mentioned that there are people who support Nysa as well. While speaking to Etimes, the actress said, “I feel trolling has become a very strange part of social media. It has become 75 percent. If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous. It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled.”

He admitted that it sometimes affects her, therefore, she has ‘actually gone and checked that all these articles on trolling’ but only a few people slam her daughter. She revealed that she keeps on telling Nysa to look into the brighter side and said, “Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world. And most important of all what do you see in the mirror?.”

Meanwhile, while talking about her daughter's career, the Runway 34 star Ajay Devgn told Etimes, "My daughter has not mentioned to me (at least yet) that she wishes to join the movies. So, everything else is hypothetical.” Earlier, while interacting with Hindustan Times, Devgn stated Nysa is yet to decide her path, "As of now, she is studying overseas. If she decides to pursue a career in the film industry, it will be her choice. As parents, we will always support her."

READ: Kajol reveals Nysa Devgan's beauty hacks, shares secret behind daughter's stunning transformation

Drishyam 2 will be Ajay's second major release this year. His last film Runway 34 was rejected at the box office, but it did earn praise on OTT. While promoting his last film, in an interview with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Ajay was asked if he wants his kids to enter Bollywood, he said, "Whichever, wherever they go, I wouldn't want to ask them to do this or that. Whatever they want to do but they have to believe in it and they have to work harder. They have to be honest about it."