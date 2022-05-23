Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq to take legal action against Karan Johar for THIS reason

Karan Johar-Abrar-ul-Haq/Instagram

Backed by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions and starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles, the trailer for family comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo was released to a positive response on Sunday, May 22. One of the highlights in the trailer was the star cast dancing to the famous Punjabi song Nach Punjaban.

Now, the song's creator Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq has threatened to take legal action against Karan Johar and his team as he claims his song has been used without giving him his due credit. Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, May 22 the singer-songwriter said that he would go to court to claim his damages.

"I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar", read his first tweet.

His next tweet read, "Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action. #NachPunjaban". Abrar's song came out in the early 2000s and was a chartbuster across South Asia.

In fact, the musician's first album as a singer Billo De Ghar was released in 1995 and sold over 40 million copies worldwide which led to him earning the title 'King of Pakistani Pop'. Now, Abrar-Ul-Haq is actively involved in Pakistani politics and is also a major philanthropist in the neighbouring nation.



As of now, no one from the Dharma Productions has responded to this claim by the Pakistani singer-songwriter. Coming to Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film directed by Raj Mehta is slated to release on June 24 across theatres worldwide.